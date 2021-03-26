RAM to host first free clinic in Jellico in May

The free clinic will take place at Jellico High School 141 High School Lane in Jellico.

JELLICO, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care services in Jellico from May 15-16.

Officials said this will be RAM’s first clinic in Jellico since the local hospital had to close its doors this year.

The free clinic will take place at 6 a.m., both days.

The RAM free clinic will provide dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, and general medical exams. Services will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All RAM services are free and no ID is required, officials said.

As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps.

Officials said that all patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building, a press release states.

New airflow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and volunteers.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

The clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

According to a press release, RAM is in need of licensed dental, vision, and medical professionals, including dentists, oral surgeons, optometrists, and ophthalmologists to volunteer their time throughout the weekend.

RAM is also still looking for optometrists, ophthalmologists, vision professionals who can refract, and opticians to volunteer their time at the Harrisonburg clinic.

To volunteer, you can email RAM’s Volunteer Manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org.