SILER CITY, North Carolina — Police in North Carolina are looking for the people responsible for placing razor blades under the handles of shopping carts at a Walmart, injuring at least one person.

Citing a Siler City police release, news outlets report the blades were found Sunday. Police say the blades could have been part of a plan to shoplift.

Police released images from surveillance video of two male suspects.

It's unclear how many shopping carts were affected. Further details haven't been released.