Record breaking cases of COVID-19 reported across Tennessee

The state said part of the sudden reported increase was connected to a "backlog associated with the surveillance system upgrade."

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee is seeing record-breaking spikes of COVID-19 across the state.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported almost 6,000 new cases of the virus on Monday.

East Tennessee is no exception, as several counties in our area are reporting higher numbers of the virus.

Blount County reported 64 cases on Monday, a number that has been steadily growing there since October 1.

Forty six people have died there since the start of the pandemic.

For months, Scott County was reporting just a few cases a day. It reported 31 new cases of the virus on Monday.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals told 10News a large portion of those cases are tied to one community gathering.

Tibbals also said another cluster of the cases is from family members in the same household.

On November 7, the state Department of Health reported 5278,215 cases in Tennessee - an increase of 5,071 from the day before.

That same day, the state Department of Health sent out two tweets stating the increase of cases was "connected to the backlog associated with the surveillance system upgrade last week."

An important note regarding the November 7 case count update: The large number of tests and cases are connected to the backlog associated with the surveillance system upgrade last weekend. As the backlog is cleared, daily numbers may be skewed. — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 7, 2020

With the large number of new labs reported today (44,496), 11.1% of those tests were positive which led to a high number of new cases reported today. — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 7, 2020

The WBIR Data Team also reports cases of COVID-19 were spiking across the state prior to the database issue.

Across Tennessee, over 3,600 people have died since March.