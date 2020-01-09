Records: Man charged with attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping in Sevier Co.

A woman told authorities Jason Daniel Brecht, 40, strangled her until she lost consciousness and pointed a handgun down her mouth.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities said a man who strangled his girlfriend and pointed the barrel of a handgun down her mouth in Pigeon Forge has been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.

Records obtained by 10News said the girlfriend of Jason Daniel Brecht, 40, told authorities he pointed a gun at her during a dispute.

He was also reported to have stuck the barrel of a handgun down her mouth, and strangled her with one hand until she lost consciousness.

The woman also told police she woke up in a pool of blood.

Around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, authorities made contact with Brecht as he tried to leave a residence at Emerald Springs Loop in Pigeon Forge.

Brecht told police a 9mm Ruger handgun located in the center console of the vehicle was in his possession. He also admitted to drinking alcohol.

The woman was transported to the hospital by EMA, where she told authorities about the attack.

In addition to second degree attempted murder and especially aggravated kidnapping charges, Brecht faces a charge of possession of a handgun while under the influence of alcohol.