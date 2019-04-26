KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than half of the families displaced after a storm ripped the roof off an apartment complex have been helped by the Red Cross.

Seventy people had to be evacuated on April 19 at 1100 Studio Apartments after the rubber membrane roof blew off. They were taken to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum for emergency shelter.

RELATED: 70 units evacuated after roof blown off Knoxville apartment building

Knoxville Fire Department

Red Cross assisted 42 of 76 of the affected families, according to Sharon Hudson, executive director of the Knox area chapter of American Red Cross.

Casework ended on Thursday with the last family, Hudson said.

Knoxville Fire Department

Short term shelter opened at Austin East High School and food assistance was given to the families and residents were relocated by the apartment management.

The Red Cross collaborated with the apartments to make sure the residents were able to get housing.

Knoxville Fire Department