OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — A teenager has been bitten by a shark along the North Carolina coast.

This happened in Ocean Isle Beach, near the beach access near Beaufort Street around 2 p.m. Monday.

A 19-year-old has been taken to the hospital, according to NBC affiliate WECT.

According to the victim's brother, the teenager is Austin Reed, a rising sophomore at UNC Wilmington.

Right now, the seriousness of his injury is unknown. But his brother told NBC affiliate WECT that he'll be okay.

"I didn't really get to talk to him much because he was kind of in shock," Ethan Reed, the victim's brother, told WECT. "He didn't really like the attention. He was telling everyone he's fine. He's a tough guy. He was just waiting on the paramedics to get there."

Austin's mom, who is a registered nurse, wrapped his foot in a towel and applied pressure until paramedics arrived.

