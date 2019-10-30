On March 15, 2019, Christina Salaices raced to the hospital to find her youngest daughter Ariel fighting to stay alive.

“The biggest fear on the playground was her falling and hurting herself like breaking a leg and injuring her arm. You don’t wake up everyday and think something like this is going to happen,” says Ariel's mother Christina.

Back in March, her then two-year-old was on her backyard swing-set with her brother.

She suddenly fell off the slide, then walked to her porch and collapsed, shot in the head.

“When I got to the hospital, I didn’t know what was going on at first, she’s my baby,” says Christina.

After the shooting accident, Ariel was rushed to East Tennessee Children's Hospital where she stayed until June.

Then she was transferred to Georgia for more treatment.

“They call it DOC which is "Disorder of Consciousness". She knows and is aware of what is going on, but has a hard time identifying." says Christina.

Now back home in Johnson County, the family is learning to adjust to the ‘New Ariel’.

“Now there is a lot more that I have to do to handle being a parent. I’m glad she’s home finally, and I bet she is too,” says Ariel's father, Brandon.

“God gave her a little more love, that’s what we say. She’s just so sweet. There’s nothing I could ask for,” says Christina.

Ariel’s mother said she will have Cranioplasty surgery in November after suffering an infection in her skull.

But the family is looking up as Ariel celebrated her third birthday in August.

Officials said no charges were filed in the case.

