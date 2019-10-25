SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad recovered the body of a missing Surgoinsville man from the Holston River Thursday.

The rescue squad identified the man as 63-year-old Jerry Qualls. The Surgoinsville Police Department said Qualls had been missing since Sunday.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad said they arrived to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at a boat ramp at Surgoinsville River Front Park.

Divers from the Kingsport Life-Saving crew initially recovered truck from the water and towed it out, searching for anyone that could have been inside.

The Church Hill Rescue Squad said they later located Qualls' body downstream from the Surgoinsville River Front Park boat ramp around 4:06 p.m.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out this evening to the family and friends of the individual from the incident this afternoon in Surgoinsville. We pray for God’s comfort and guidance for you," the rescue squad posted Thursday night.