Chattanooga police chief on George Floyd death: Officers who 'don't see an issue' should quit

Chief David Roddy wrote: "There IS a need to DO something."

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's police chief is one of many Tennessee officials speaking out against police conduct in George Floyd's death.

A now-viral video shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy wrote on Twitter that any officers who don't "see an issue" with the video should leave the force.

"If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this... turn it in," he wrote.

Roddy also called for quick action.

"There is no need to see more video. There no need to wait to see how “it plays out”. There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for NINE minutes. There IS a need to DO something," he wrote.

Roddy is one of many officials in Tennessee and across the country who condemned the officers' actions.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Police Chief Eve Thomas said Friday in a statement they were outraged at the conduct of Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.