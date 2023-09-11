TBI: Endangered 3-month-old found safe, suspect in custody

TBI said Elijah Harvey was located safely. The suspect, Sean Harvey, was arrested.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: TBI said 3-month-old Elijah Harvey was located safely. Suspect Sean Ray Harvey was taken into custody.

ORIGINAL: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on Monday for a Chattanooga 3-month-old.

Elijah Harvey was last seen wearing light blue pajamas with dinosaurs. He is 13 pounds and has blue eyes, according to the TBI.

Elijah Harvey is believed to be with Sean Ray Harvey, who is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department for custodial interference and theft of an automobile over $10,000, the TBI said.

Sean Harvey has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5'11 and weighs 175 pounds, according to the TBI.

Elijah and Sean may be traveling in a 2016 blue Honda Civic with the Tennessee tag 029-BKKB. There may be a green Army ribbon magnet on the rear of the car and a pink elephant sticker on the back windshield, the TBI said.

If you see them, call the Chattanooga Police Department or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.