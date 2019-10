A 4-year-old girl was rescued from an SUV that was recovered from the Tennessee River on Monday, but authorities also recovered a body from the vehicle.

The discovery was made near the Anchor Inn in Haletown, which is located in Marion County, just west of Chattanooga.

Sheriff Bo Burnett told WRCB that the child was taken to Erlanger Medical Center but was expected to be okay.

The body was sent to Nashville for an autopsy and identification.