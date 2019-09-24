COLUMBIA, Tenn. — The Maury County Fire Department said a fire completely destroyed a baby's room, burning the crib and walls -- but the family and the baby are unharmed.

On Friday, firefighters from the Maury County Fire Department and Columbia Fire & Rescue responded to a structural fire in Columbia, Tennessee.

In a statement today, investigators said the fire started in the baby's room -- while the baby slept in the now-burnt crib. Working smoke detectors in the home alerted the baby's mother. She moved quickly, rescuing the baby and alerting the authorities.

Maury County Fire Department SMOKE DETECTORS SAVE FAMILY** On Friday, as units were operating ... on mutual aid to Williamson County on a heavy entrapment, MCFD was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Rushmore Dr. Responding units: Engines 1 & 9, Tankers 1, 3, 6, Car 10, District Chief 12, Asst Chief PERIUT, and Columbia Fire & Rescue on mutual aid with Engine 5 and Truck 3.

Fire crews searched the home and found three cats, which they treated with donated pet oxygen masks.

The family was able to escape with only minor smoke inhalation.

Smoke detectors are a prominent topic in Tennessee this year after state firefighters installed 1,000 free fire alarms in homes.

