CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Emergency crews in Chattanooga are responding to a hazardous materials situation on the Tennessee River.

According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, a barge was carrying a truck-mounted crane that somehow collapsed and ended up in the river. It's now leaking gas, oil, and other hazardous fluids into the water.

All this is happening off Manufacturers Road, which is across the river from the popular downtown area that includes the Tennessee Aquarium and the River Walk.

Crews have deployed hazmat booms to try to trap those hazardous fluids and have said the spill is contained.

The Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office plans to deploy a drone to see if there is any contamination to the water downstream, CFD said.

The U.S. Coast Guard has also been contacted. They will work with local crews to formulate a safety plan to deal with the sunken barge.