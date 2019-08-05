MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends are remembering Tennessee state trooper Matthew Gatti, who was killed in a crash while responding to a call in Jackson.

Pastor Wade Cash has known Gatti since he was a teenager.

"I wish everybody could have know him," he said. "With the infectious attitude and his smile. People just gravitated to him."

Cash said he got to know Gatti over the years on mission trips they took through Gospel Light Baptist Chuch out of Jackson.

"We took a trip to Belize and he just fell in love with the kids there in that village and the kids fell in love him," Cash said.

Those who knew Gatti say he's always been dedicated to serving others.

"You see in law enforcement the idea to protect and serve. He really loved to serve. He was just one of those kinds of guys," the pastor said.

Gatti joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in June after completing his training as a cadet.

"I think he chose the Highway Patrol because of an opportunity to really help folks," his father Chris Gatti, said.

Investigators say the 24-year-old husband was killed in a crash on I-40 Monday afternoon while responding to a call.

"His vehicle then struck the rear of a tractor-trailer causing him to spin out of control and strike another tractor-trailer," Lt. Bill Miller said.

Gatti was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

"I've been captain three years and this is the first time I've had to go through this and hopefully it's the last," Captain Jimmy Johnson said.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 42 troopers and officers have been killed in the line of duty since 1930.

Trooper Gatti is number 43.

“We do it everyday, but when it’s your own it’s a little different. It’s a little tougher,” Captain Johnson said.