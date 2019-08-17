CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A 20-year-old Florida man found himself in deep trouble after he was accused of dumping dirt on a car his girlfriend was driving.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Hunter Mills called his girlfriend to talk. She showed up in a white 2010 Cadillac and refused to answer his question, deputies said.
Law enforcement said Mills used a front-ended loader to dump a bucket full of dirt on the car.
Mills' girlfriend wasn’t hurt, but the window was open, so the dirt got into the air vents, center console and power windows, investigators said.
Mills was charged with felony criminal mischief.
