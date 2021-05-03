Fort Campbell, 101st Airborne getting new commander

Maj. Gen. JP McGee will take over command of the 101st Airborne Division on Friday.

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — A new commander of the 101st Airborne Division is taking over at Fort Campbell. Maj. Gen. Brian Winski is relinquishing command of the division and Fort Campbell to Maj. Gen. JP McGee.

A change of command ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

It will be livestreamed online.

Winski has been commanding general since February 2019.