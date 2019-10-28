DUNLAP, Tenn. — Talk about a close call!

A driver in Sequatchie County survived an accident that ended with a large guardrail completely piercing their SUV.

It happened Saturday morning on East Valley Road.

The Dunlap Fire Department posted the photos on its Facebook page.

"A few inches more toward the driver and this could have been a tragic event. Fortunately injuries were not that bad," they posted.

Firefighters had to cut the guardrail so that the vehicle could be towed.

Sequatchie County is located just north of Chattanooga.