Walton County Jail inmates are helping school bus drivers before classes start next month.

The inmates have spent the last several weeks pressure washing, scrubbing and shining more than 100 school buses as part of vocational programs.

"It gets us outside in the sun," said one of the inmates. "I'm happy to help any way I can."

Two of the men found an Apple Watch and turned it into their work crew supervisor. The sheriff’s office is looking for the owner.

Depending on their disciplinary record, officials said the inmates’ work could help shorten their sentences.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.