CUMBERLAND, Ky. — A 48-year-old Kentucky coal miner died Thusday of injuries from an accident in a Harlan County mine.

According to Kentucky state officials, Felix (Matt) North, of Miracle, Ky, was injured on May 22 in the Rex Coal Co. mine CVB#1 in Cumberland, Ky.

According to a release, North was operating a continuous miner and positioning the machine’s cable and water line when the rib (wall) unexpectedly collapsed, causing injuries to his lower body. He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center in critical condition.

Operations at the mine were shut down while investigators looked into the accident, but resumed on May 28.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a Kentucky coal miner, Matt North, who was critically injured last week in an accident in Harlan County,” said Gov. Matt Bevin. “Citizens across Kentucky stand united in support of Matt’s family, friends and the entire Southeast Kentucky community as they mourn this tragic loss.

North had 12 years of experience as a miner.