DANVILLE, Ky. — The Boyle County Sheriff's Department said a K-9 officer was killed Tuesday in a crash in Danville.

Officials said the crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 150 at Danville Drive.

Capt. Casey McCoy was taken to Ephriam McDowell Emergency Medical Center for treatment to a hand injury.

McCoy's K-9, Nikki, died from her injuries.

"It is with extreme grief and sadness that we must report that K-9 Nikki succumbed to her injuries and has passed away," the department posted on Facebook.