KSP looking for help to 'Cover the Cruiser' while helping Special Olympics Kentucky

Donate and receive a sticker to place on a trooper's car while helping Special Olympics Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State Police are looking for a little help to “Cover the Cruiser” to support Special Olympics Kentucky.

KSP posts across the Commonwealth will have cruisers parked at various locations, encouraging the public to cover their cruisers with custom SOKY stickers.

With a minimum donation of $1, Kentuckians can purchase the stickers at the locations and place them on the troopers’ cruiser. All proceeds will go directly to SOKY.

Cover the Cruiser supports the organization with the cancellation of their Summer Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

