'Lewd' language by Tennessee High School athletic secretary leads to reprimand

School leaders said the "lewd and inflammatory" language didn't reflect well on the school system.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — "Lewd and inflammatory language" on Facebook by a Tennessee High School athletic secretary has landed her a reprimand from the Bristol, Tennessee Director of Schools.

Patty Feathers’ post on Facebook has since been taken down, but Director of Schools Annette Tudor said it didn’t reflect well on the system and was in violation of policy.

In the post, Feathers called it stupid that some health officials are now recommending wearing goggles. She said she would only wear them the day she also would be “voting for Joe, wearing a BLM shirt, kneeling for the National Anthem and the AMERICAN flag, carrying around a protest sign to defund the police, and turning in my guns.”

Feathers also used an expletive in the post.

Part of the reprimand letter stated, "by using such lewd and inflammatory language while also identifying yourself as a school system employee in your social media profile and through previous posts, you have placed both yourself and Bristol Tennessee City Schools in a situation in which members of our community may doubt that we have their best interests at heart."



Tudor added in the letter to Feathers that school employees must behave professionally in and outside of schools and online.