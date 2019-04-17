JACKSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, Tenn. — Special divers have rescued a British tourist who was unaccounted for after diving into a cave.

Around 6 p.m., a specially-trained cave diver entered the water to search for the trapped tourist. Around 6:58 p.m., the cave diver successfully rescued the trapped diver identified as Josh Bratchley from the United Kingdom.

After the diver was rescued, he refused medical treatment stating he was fine. Medical crews on scene evaluated Bratchley who found him to be stable.

Bratchley, an experienced cave diver himself, had been part of the dramatic rescue of a Thai youth soccer team from a partially flooded cave last year, according to NBC News.

Authorities got a 911 call just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday that a man was unaccounted for after diving in the Mill Pond Cave area in the Flynn’s Lick community.

The group of tourists from the United Kingdom had been diving and exploring in the area for the past few days, and when they came up from their last dive around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, one of the members didn't return with them.

The group made an attempt to find their friend before calling 911, but were unsuccessful.

The missing diver has extensive training and experience in this area, so rescuers were optimistic they would find him alive. Officials said he was also aware of several air pockets within the cave that he could retreat to if he was in distress. He was also wearing a dry suit, which gave him a good chance of survival.

TWRA and Hamilton County rescue teams were on site all day, and specialized divers from Arkansas and Florida made their way over to assist.

The divers were specially trained for cave rescue and have a lot of experience.

Local authorities say people come to Tennessee from all over the world to go caving in this area.

