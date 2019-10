NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Emergency crews responded to a house collapse in East Nashville on Tuesday evening.

Investigators say no injuries are reported, and no one was inside the building.

Metro Dispatch said Nashville Fire is on the scene.

On the video recorded by the neighbor across the street, you can see a number of people running from the building a second before it comes down.

The house is located at 1022 Sharpe Avenue in East Nashville, off of Gallatin Pike.