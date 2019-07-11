SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — A North Carolina man and his dog were attacked by a bear in the garage of his home in a gated community in Mitchell County.

According to an emergency dispatch report obtained by WLOS, Kent Adams and his dog were attacked by a mother bear with one cub. The man had multiple animal bites.

The neighborhood president told WLOS that Adams had a puncture wound, but that he was treated and released from a local hospital. The dog had to have surgery.

Don Able said it wasn't unusual to see bears around the community, which is located northeast of Ashville. The community is largely wooded and has about 20 homeowners.

Knowing the attack involved a mother bear, Able said he's familiar with their instinct.

"I've been around bears my whole life, you don't want to be around a mother bear with cubs," Able warned. "Why they were at his house that night, I don't know."

The bear bite was reported to the health department because it's a requirement. The health department said bear bites are rare and that they informed hospital officials to administer antibiotic treatment to protect against disease. Wildlife officials said the victim has declined interviews.

A few days earlier in Haywood County, North Carolina, a hunter was injured when a treed bear fell out of a tree and began biting him. The Citizen Times reported that after a brief struggle, the bear walked away. The hunter suffered bite wounds to his stomach, bites and scratches to his legs, and a fractured pelvis.

