WILMINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina two-year-old was killed today after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway.

According to police in Wilmington, a family member who was driving the car immediately stopped when they realized they had run over the child.

The toddler's mother immediately took the child to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where the two-year-old died.

Police were investigating, but they believed it was an accident.

This happens more than you think.

Every single week, at least 50 children are backed over by vehicles, 48 are rushed to emergency rooms, and two die from their injuries.

So what can you do?

Cameras and sensors can be installed on any vehicle. You also may want to do a walk around your vehicle before you leave.

