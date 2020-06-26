Possible name change for two Bristol elementary schools that honor Confederate figures

School Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the possible name changes will be discussed during a school board meeting on July 6.

BRISTOL, Va. — School officials in Bristol, Virginia will discuss whether or not to change the names of two elementary schools.

Both Washington-Lee and Stonewall Jackson bear names of two Civil War Confederate generals.

The issue has surfaced before but didn't advance since the schools are slated to close under consolidation. Those consolidation plans are now on the back-burner and some say its time to re-address the matter.