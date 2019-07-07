GREENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say a South Carolina sheriff's deputy who threw away a wallet that was evidence in drug case has been demoted and suspended for eight hours.

The Greenville News reports the drug case was also dismissed after Wes Arflin, who was then a master deputy in Greenville County, was captured on surveillance video.

The sheriff's office started an investigation after a defense attorney noted evidence in reports was not in the evidence room.

Danny Mullinax was arrested in June 2018. Deputies said he was near a backpack containing methamphetamine, marijuana, cash, two handguns and drug paraphernalia.

Reports say officers also took a wallet with two IDs. Mullinax's lawyer says he should have had a chance to know who that other person's ID belonged to.