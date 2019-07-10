STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville City Council has reached an agreement with Gander RV that will allow them to fly their large American Flag.

The vote happened before Monday night's city council meeting. WCNC is awaiting the details of the agreement from the city clerk.

The debate over the massive flag has been going on for over a year. The 40 by 80-foot flag can be seen from Interstate 77 as you enter the city.

People living in the area have told NBC Charlotte they love the flag, but city officials previously said the issue has nothing to do with patriotism. Rather, they've said the size of the flag goes against the permit agreement between Camping World and the council.

The city has also previously said it violates a city-wide ordinance.

Back in May, Camping World posted to Facebook claiming the city filed a lawsuit against them and is fining them $50 a day dating back to October 2018, which totals more than $10,000.

The CEO of the company flying a huge American flag in Statesville has previously said he'll pay the fines the city is demanding but will not take the flag down. He said he's even willing to go to jail over this debate.

