Tennessee police officer killed in head-on crash

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee say a police officer has died after his cruiser was struck head-on by another driver.
News outlets report that 30-year-old Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza was headed back to the precinct at the end of his shift around 6 a.m. when a driver crossed over the center lane and struck his patrol car.
The other driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
Police said Legieza worked for the department for five years, and was the first Brentwood officer to be killed in the line of duty.