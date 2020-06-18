Tennessee police officer killed in head-on crash

Officer Destin Legieza was the first Brentwood officer to be killed in the line of duty.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee say a police officer has died after his cruiser was struck head-on by another driver.

News outlets report that 30-year-old Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza was headed back to the precinct at the end of his shift around 6 a.m. when a driver crossed over the center lane and struck his patrol car.

The other driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.