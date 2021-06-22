TN father & baby daughter were killed in 17-vehicle crash in Alabama

Cody and Ariana Fox were among 10 people, including 8 other children, in the fiery crash that happened a tropical depression dumped heavy rain and wind in the area.

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A Marion County father and daughter were among the 10 people killed in a crash in Alabama over the weekend.

Officials said Cody and Ariana Fox died in the 17-vehicle wreck that likely occurred because of wet roads as a result of Tropical Depression Claudette.

People told WRCB in Chattanooga that Cody was a loving father to his nine-month-old daughter Ariana and a true family man. He was someone who cared about his community and you could see that in his work. He worked for his family's business, and also volunteered with Marion County EMA and local fire departments. He held three job titles but was paid for only one.

Saturday afternoon, 10 people were tragically killed in the fiery wreck on I-65 in Alabama. Nine of the victims were children from a camp for at-risk kids.

"I was devastated,” said Marion County EMA Director Steve Lamb.

Lamb got the call that Cody Fox and his daughter, Ariana, died and was at a loss of words.

"He was always there. He was instrumental. He helped keep my equipment up and running," Lamb said.

Fox also was the one who came up with a motto for the agency.

"‘Our family protecting your family’, that's something Cody, he had that decal made, and he put it on all the EMA equipment,” Lamb said.

Lamb says protecting others was in Cody's DNA, which is why he also volunteered with local fire departments over the years.

"Every fire department knew who Cody was,” Lamb told Channel 3.

He was a well-known man in the community, where he always served with a positive spirit.

"His attitude was always upbeat. He was always cheerful, always had a joke. He was fun to be around,” Lamb said.

Fox was an intricate part of the family business, the Tennessee Tub Factory, that has been around for more than 35 years.

Fox recently took on another job, and it would prove to be the most important one yet.

"The last nine months I haven't seen Cody as much as I have in the past because he's been taking care of his family," said Lamb.

Lamb said he was a true father to Ariana and a loving finance to Hayle, who is in the ICU as a result of the crash.

He touched a lot of lives and will be greatly missed.

"I know his parents are going to miss him. I know his family is going to miss him. I'm going to miss him terribly,” Lamb said.