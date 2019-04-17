JACKSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, Tenn. — Special divers are on their way to Jackson County, Tennessee, to attempt to rescue a British tourist who is unaccounted for after diving into a cave.

Authorities got a 911 call just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday that a man was unaccounted for after diving in the Mill Pond Cave area in the Flynn’s Lick community.

The group of tourists from the United Kingdom had been diving and exploring in the area for the past few days, and when they came up from their last dive around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, one of the members didn't return with them.

The group made an attempt to find their friend before calling 911, but were unsuccessful.

The missing diver has extensive training and experience in this area, so rescuers are optimistic they will find him alive. Officials said he was also aware of several air pockets within the cave that he could retreat to if he was in distress. He was also wearing a dry suit, which gives him a good chance of survival.

TWRA and Hamilton County rescue teams have been on site all day, and specialized divers from Arkansas and Florida are on their way to assist.

The divers plan to enter the cave this evening, making their way 400 feet through a very tight passage to the air pocket they believe the man could be waiting in. The water is very cold, but visibility seems pretty good right now, at about 7 to 15 feet.

The divers that are coming in are specially trained for cave rescue and have a lot of experience.

Local authorities say people come to Tennessee from all over the world to go caving in this area.

