Universal Orlando hotels say more than 800 employees will lose jobs

Hotels at Universal Orlando Resort have announced that more than 800 employees will be losing their jobs as the theme park industry continues to be devastated by the pandemic.
A notice filed by the company Loews Hotels & Co. said the employees at Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and Cabana Bay Beach Resort were indefinitely furloughed or permanently terminated.
A company director said in a letter to the state that the surge of confirmed cases in late June and July and other states’ decisions to order Florida travelers to quarantine had caused a “sudden, dramatic and unexpected reversal in bookings.”
Earlier in August, Universal said its fourth theme park -- Epic Universe -- is on hold indefinitely with more layoffs expected. Construction had already started and in April the company said the opening date was pushed to 2023.
Universal has already gone through two rounds of layoffs because of impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, even after reopening in mid-June.
The theme park also canceled one of its big-ticket events this year because of the pandemic. Halloween Horror Nights, which was supposed to celebrate 30 years in 2020, will return in 2021.
- Tracking 3 disturbances in the tropics
- Peaceful protesters gather in South Tampa, call for social justice and equality
- What happens if a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19 at Sarasota County schools
- 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after cancer battle
- Georgia homeowner kills python amid invasive species fears
- New Florida COVID-19 cases stay below 4K for seventh day in a row, as percent positive dips below 5%
- Florida's largest teachers' union victory on reopening schools short-lived as judge reinstates emergency stay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter