BELLE MEADE, Tenn. — A driver near Nashville was rescued after driving her minivan into a pond.

Metro Police told WSMV that the woman was driving Wednesday morning on Highway 100 near Percy Warner Park in Belle Meade when she ended up in the water.

Investigators speculated that she may have been distracted when she crashed.

A man driving behind her witnessed the crash and jumped into the water to save the woman.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated but it appears she wasn't seriously injured.

A boat is being brought in to help tow the car out of the pond.