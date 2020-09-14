Worker falls to his death from Orlando StarFlyer attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 21-year-old man who worked at the StarFlyer attraction in Orlando fell more than 200 feet to his death Monday.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 8 a.m. Monday at the attraction on International Drive. The man who died was later identified as Jacob Kaminsky, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies said Kaminsky was climbing the 450-foot tower to do a safety check when he fell to the bottom of the platform. CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG says the man was about halfway up the ride when he fell.
Kaminsky was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Later Monday, the Orlando StarFlyer posted a statement on its Twitter page, saying a team member "sustained catastrophic injuries" while doing a daily inspection.
StarFlyer said it will remain closed until further notice.
What other people are reading right now:
- Sally 'rapidly' strengthens into a 90-mph hurricane
- Couple facing homicide charges in death of 12-year-old boy who weighed only 48 pounds
- 'I identify as bisexual': Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum comes out in emotional interview
- Browns QB Baker Mayfield says he'll now stand for national anthem
- Florida bars allowed to reopen at half-capacity starting Monday
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter