Worker falls to his death from Orlando StarFlyer attraction

The man was about halfway up the 450-foot tower when he fell onto the platform.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 21-year-old man who worked at the StarFlyer attraction in Orlando fell more than 200 feet to his death Monday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 8 a.m. Monday at the attraction on International Drive. The man who died was later identified as Jacob Kaminsky, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said Kaminsky was climbing the 450-foot tower to do a safety check when he fell to the bottom of the platform. CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG says the man was about halfway up the ride when he fell.

Kaminsky was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Later Monday, the Orlando StarFlyer posted a statement on its Twitter page, saying a team member "sustained catastrophic injuries" while doing a daily inspection.

StarFlyer said it will remain closed until further notice.

Crews were able to gain access to patient and an additional worker (who was uninjured). Patient removed and placed on stretcher, transported as trauma code to #ORMC. Rescue climber assisted one uninjured worker to safety. Scene tot @OrangeCoSheriff — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 14, 2020

BREAKING | A worker fell to his death Monday morning from the StarFlyer attraction in Orlando tourist’s district, officials said. https://t.co/lnsE5RcBVb — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) September 14, 2020

