SYLVA, N.C. — Interstate 40 is getting a face-lift near the Tennessee/North Carolina state line, but that work will cause lane closures from January to March 2020, transportation officials say.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded a $33.8 million contract to rehab the final stretch of the interstate near the Tennessee state line for a series of improvements to the road, a news release from NCDOT said.

Part of that work will include replacing the median barrier, which means traffic will be changed into a pattern with one lane going in each direction from January to March 2020.

Work on the road could start as soon as April and is expected to be completed by June 2021.

Harrison Construction was given the contract to "mill out existing asphalt, remove pavement failures, add a new layer of asphalt and long-lasting pavement markings to the roadway form the Tennessee state line to mile marker 15," NCDOT said in the release.

The construction company will also replace existing guardrails and the median barrier wall from the state line to the tunnels at mile marker 4. The release said drainage structures will also be replaced and crews will resurface the eastbound rest area.

NCDOT recently awarded contracts to 21 projects to improve highways and bridges across the state that are worth a combined $331.5 million, per the release.