Nashville, TN (WSMV) – The attorney for the teen accused of causing the crash that killed Metro Nashville Police officer John Anderson has released new video that he says offers a new perspective on the deadly accident, Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV reports.

"She's always maintained that she was the one T-boned and I think if you look at the videos from July the 4th and the photos of the damage to his car and the passenger side of her car, I think that's what happened," says Michie Gibson.

Gibson shared surveillance video with News4 from a camera atop the Juvenile Detention Center, facing Woodland Avenue. It shows Officer Anderson driving at a high rate of speed about one city block before the intersection where the crash happened.

In the video, a car is seen across the top of the screen where the crash is about to take place. Police believe 17-year old Jayona Brown ran a flashing red light and collided with Officer Anderson's police car.

"I dispute a lot of what the police spokesperson put out to the media that day,” says Gibson. “He set out to villainize my client, and he did a good job."

Brown was fleeing from another incident that night and was also driving on a suspended license. Gibson contends she was looking in her rear-view mirror when she accidentally ran the flashing red light

"As you'll see in this video, there were no flashing red lights behind her, so she wasn't being pursued at the time," says Gibson.

The charges against Brown could become less severe if Gibson can prove negligence on the part of Officer Anderson. Gibson contends MNPD officers are allowed to go 10 miles per hour over the speed limit when their lights and sirens are on. If Officer Anderson was driving faster than that, Gibson believes Anderson is also at fault.

"I think we're down to comparative negligence now," says Gibson.

Comparative negligence is a legal term that means both parties are at least somewhat at fault.