Congressman Tim Burchett's local team will staff mobile office hours at seven locations during April.
The goal is to bring casework out into the community and make it easier to get federal agency assistance and pass on concerns and opinions.
RELATED: Rep. Burchett writes President Trump asking him to approve Gov. Lee's request for disaster relief
RELATED: East TN representatives react to Mueller's report
Rep. Burchett's office said constituents who want to subscribe to the Congressman’s electronic newsletter, which includes legislative updates and outreach events like mobile office hours, should visit burchett.house.gov.
Those without computer access are encouraged to call the Knoxville office at 865-523-3772 for assistance.
Dates and locations for April 2019 are:
- Tuesday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive, Farragut, 37934
- Thursday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rockford Town Hall, 3719 Little River Road, Rockford, 37853
- Tuesday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rutledge Library, 8030 Rutledge Pike, Rutledge, 37861
- Thursday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mascot Library, 1927 Library Drive, Mascot, 37806
- Tuesday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Louisville Town Hall, 3623 Louisville Road, Louisville, 37777
- Thursday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Tazewell City Hall, 413 1st Avenue, New Tazewell, 37825
- Thursday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jefferson City Hall, 112 City Center Drive, Jefferson City, TN 37760