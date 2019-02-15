WASHINGTON — Knox County's former mayor and now Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN) delivered a floor speech Wednesday in honor of political cartoonist Charlie Daniel who recently retired after 6 decades of professional cartooning.

RELATED: Knoxville News Sentinel says goodbye to Charlie Daniel

The text of the speech is as follows:



Mister speaker, I rise today to recognize the career of one my district’s most notable journalistic figures.



Charlie Daniel spent the last six decades as a political cartoonist in Knoxville and retired this year. He is a Marine who served his country admirably, and his retirement is a loss to our community.



I’ve never known a time when you couldn’t open the Knoxville News Sentinel to see Charlie’s latest cartoon taking one politician or another to task – quite often it was me, because Charlie and I didn’t always see eye-to-eye.



But he was and is one of the best. I’ve been made fun of by people all over the world, but Charlie Daniel is my favorite.



His cartoons were razor sharp, while still being respectful.



Comic artists like Steve Ditko, Frank Frazetta, Neal Adams and Joe Kubert are probably more famous, none were ever as creative as Charlie.



He is a Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame inductee and has been recognized by the National Cartoonist society.



I am honored to call him my friend, and I know I speak for many in East Tennessee when I say the morning paper isn’t the same without him.

Daniel drew cartoons for the Knoxville News Sentinel for six decades.

Although Daniel will soon leave the paper, local archivists are working to preserve his images.

The University of Tennessee's Charlie Daniel collection has about 20,000 of Daniel's drawings.

RELATED: Prominent cartoonists draw with patients at East Tennessee Children's Hospital

RELATED: Local cartoonist honored by former U.S. Senator Howard Baker

RELATED: Your Stories: Charlie Daniel