WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Rep. Tim Burchett delivered a floor speech Thursday praising Weigel’s decision to source its milk only from Tennessee dairies.

“I also rise today to recognize Weigel's Farm Store, an East Tennessee- based convenience store chain for its dedication to selling Tennessee products."

Weigel’s announced in April that it would sell milk only produced, processed, and bottled within the state.

Last year, state legislators passed a bill enacting the Tennessee Milk logo, which shows that the milk was entirely sourced, processed, and bottled in Tennessee. It was an effort to support struggling Tennessee dairy farms.

"In 1931, when the Weigel family began operating a dairy, over decades, the family business expanded from farming to owning and operating 67 stores in the region," Burchett said.

He reminded the floor that his roots remain in East Tennessee.

"I remember the square gut jugs of Weigel's milk that became iconic in the Knoxville area. Although they no longer produce their own milk, their commitment to Tennessee dairy products has remained constant," he said.

Weigel's sells more than 2.5 million gallons of Tennessee milk each year. The company was among the first in the region to distribute pasteurized milk.

"Independently-owned dairies have long been an important part of East Tennessee's economy but recently, these operations have struggled to compete with larger farms," Burchett said. "I'm glad that Bill Weigel, a good friend of my family's and the current owner of the business, and his family are investing in our local products and family farms and I hope their decision will inspire other milk processors to do the same in the area."

All of the milk processed by Weigel’s will feature the Tennessee Milk logo. The logo was created to help consumers identify milk that has been entirely produced, processed, and bottled in Tennessee.

Tennessee has 204 cow dairy farms and approximately 31,000 dairy cows, goats, and sheep.

The Middle Tennessee State University Creamery, Sunrise Dairy, Hatcher Family Dairy, and G & G Family Dairy are also using the Tennessee Milk logo.