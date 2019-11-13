KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The APA's most recent report shows nationwide Americans feel anxious about some serious topics including security, health and discrimination.

"There is a high level of stress when it comes to decisions being made that feel out of our control," Thriveworks Therapist Amanda Gilliam sid.

While stress levels seem to remain steady, it is the issues that pose a problem. The American Psychological Association notes 71% of Americans surveyed said they are stressed about mass shootings. Health care followed with 69%.

Gilliam said this is something we need to pay attention to.

"It's really a sad thing to consider," she said.

The report breaks it down by race as well. From 2018 to 2019 fear of mass shootings rose across every racial demographic, the Hispanic community had the highest rate of 84%.

Gilliam said from a mental health perspective that experience matters.

"It's a very hurtful experience because it's coming at the core of who you are," she said.

The report also states 1 in 4 Americans say they feel discrimination is also a root of their anxiety, an experience family doctor Eric Penniman said can really harm your health.

"When stress becomes so much that it becomes distress your stress hormones go up, it suppresses your immune system," he explained.

He adds how the experience of having health issues can lead to more stress, which then creates a cycle.

"If they are stressed about American health care the more likely they are going to need American health care," Penniman said.

It is a topic both Penniman and Gilliam believe we can't ignore and if we want to address our stress we have to take a look at where it comes from in the first place.

"Take care yourself and if you have to practice self-care or work to find out what is going to relieve that stress," Gilliam said.