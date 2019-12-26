LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Kentucky, the FBI is reportedly looking at some last minute pardons by the former Governor Matt Bevin, The Louisville Courier Journal reports.

Bevin has come under fire recently - for issuing more than 600 pardons and sentence reductions, after he lost the re-election back in November.

Those pardons include clemency given to a murderer and child rapist, a report said.

According to the Courier Journal, FBI agent has spoken to a Kentucky lawmaker about a criminal investigation into the pardons.