HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hawkins County man who was being a good Samaritan and helping what he thought was a stranded motorist ended up being beaten and robbed, according to a police incident report.

The 48-year-old victim told investigators that he saw a vehicle with the hood up in the Beech Creek area on Sunday and stopped to offer assistance when the victim said three men came out of the nearby woods and attacked him.

The victim drove to a nearby church in Mount Carmel to call for help and police reported the man had visible physical injuries to his head and abdomen. He said they took $30 in cash from his wallet and there was a male and female sitting in the car.

Police said a total of four to five suspects left the victim beaten and drove off in a maroon colored Honda.

The case is still under investigation.