HUNTSVILLE, Scott County — Off-roaders know this time of year marks a high-risk time for them on the trails.

One consumer research group said July 4th is the deadliest day for off-road vehicles.

The Consumer Federation of America recorded more than 40 off-road vehicle deaths on July 4th alone during a five year span from 2013 to 2018.

Almost a dozen of those deaths included kids 16 or younger.

The report goes on to report July is the deadliest month with more than 470 deaths throughout.

At Brimstone Recreation in Scott County, riders there said this is why safety is so important.

Trey Horne said his family and friends have been coming to the park for about 10 years.

"We have to see the person behind us. We don't go forward without seeing them behind us," Horne said. "Helmets, that's what's going to save your life. I've been riding for 37 years and I always wear a helmet."

Mark Coons stresses wearing seat belts, never riding alone and making sure the vehicle is in top shape. He said years ago he broke his collar bone and arm in an accident. He knows he was lucky.

"Going too fast for conditions, I was young, dumb," Coons said.

The report said most deaths occur on roads, not on trails. It said 65% of the more than 470 deaths in July 2013-2018 happened on the road. For that reason, it does not advise driving off-road vehicles on streets.

The report also suggests never permitting children to ride a vehicle that is too large or powerful for them, never riding above capacity, and never riding under the influence.

And although the trails are thrilling, riders stress it's never worth your life.

"It is part of the fun but I still have a great time not climbing a rock or breaking my machine," Horne said. "My number one priority besides safety is getting home without something broken."

The report also suggest taking a safety class before riding.