KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was arrested Thursday for attempted first-degree murder accused in a shooting and car theft that happened on Oak Ridge Highway Monday.

Jalen Mitchell, 19, also faces a robbery and aggravated burglary charge.

According to court records, the woman told investigators she saw her car parked at a Shell gas station on Oak Ridge Highway a day after it had been stolen and when she pulled in, she saw Mitchell in it. The report said she confronted him and he reportedly fired 3 rounds at her vehicle and hit someone who was in the car in the wrist.

According to the warrant, he also struck the passenger side door of the car they were in as they drove away.

When investigators went to serve the warrants to Mitchell, he reportedly refused to come out of the home. Court documents state officers told him he'd be bit by their dog if he didn't come out and he still refused. They found him hiding in a bathroom, records said, so they sent the dog in. He put his hands up in a 'defensive position' and 'attempted to fight officers forcefully' and refused to put his hands behind his back, the report said.

The report said he was eventually taken into custody and booked in to the Knox County Detention Center.

The key that was in his pocket matched the vehicle that was reported stolen, according to the report.