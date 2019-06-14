KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was arrested last month accused of taking pictures up the dress of a woman at the Northshore Target twice, according to a Knox County court record.

Christopher Holt, 23, was at Target on Town Center Boulevard on Sunday, May 19 at around 1 p.m. when court records state he was seen on video placing his phone under the dress of a woman on two separate occasions.

He was interviewed on Wednesday at the Knoxville Police Department where he signed his waiver of rights and confessed that he did use his phone to photograph the woman for sexual gratification, according to the report.

In the records, he stated that "he has done this at the same location on several other occasions".