KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE 1 P.M. JULY 29:

Knoxville police were trying this month to locate a witness who may have information about a 17-year-old's fatal plunge July 21 off a cliff in South Knoxville, an incident report shows.

The unnamed teen was found about 1:45 a.m. that day on a trail near the River Towne condos on River Towne Way at the foot of the river bluffs, according to the report obtained Monday by 10News.

His name was redacted from the report because he's a juvenile.

He was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center and later died, according to KPD spokesman Scott Erland.

Officers spoke July 21 at the scene with a couple, William and Amber Large, but they "were unaware of the incident," the KPD report states.

Authorities believe a woman named "Stormie" was with the victim when he fell but fled the scene. It's believed the victim and the female were near 1151 Cherokee Trail heading to look at a cave when the young man fell.

Police were trying to locate Stormie to find out what she knew. Dispatchers contacted her but she eventually stopped taking their calls, a report states.

Authorities were seeking to reach the woman through her father in Sevier County, a report states.

PREVIOUS STORY:

It happened off Cherokee Trail near the water tower, KPD confirmed.

Police said he was transported to UT Medical Center.

His name has not been released.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.