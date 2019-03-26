LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation into the Loudon County Director of Schools has been completed and it recommends Dr. Jason Vance be reprimanded instead of terminated from his role following a conflict involving the high school basketball coach.

In the report conducted by a Knoxville law firm, it said Dr. Vance appears to have engaged and participated in a pattern of conduct that, while well-intentioned and possibly appropriate and understandable for a person who is purely a parent, is inappropriate for an individual in his position as the Director of Schools.

The firm said it found "no legal basis" to fire Vance. It suggested Vance "receive discipline and corrective instruction."

The report recommended the board discipline him and require him to complete employee harassment training.

"It is our recommendation that Dr. Vance receive discipline and corrective instruction in accord with such conduct," the report said. "If Dr. Vance complies with the Plan of Corrective Action, the Board is empowered and it would be our recommendation to consider removing his written reprimand from the personnel file in two years."

It also recommends discipline and training for Coach Graves.

In January 2019, nearly 200 people packed into the Loudon County Board of Education meeting in support of Loudon High School basketball coach Josh Graves. They claimed the coach had become a target of Dr. Vance.

Supporters alleged an email from Vance circulated on social media, claiming the school director was upset his son -- who plays on the basketball team -- was told by Graves last minute he wouldn't dress for a varsity game.

Many expressed concern the coach's job was in danger based on the alleged email.

Vance responded, saying Coach Graves wouldn't be fired, and that's when the director's job then became under fire.

A board member motioned to suspend Vance indefinitely. That motion failed by a small margin.

While they worked to clear things up, a board member requested further issues regarding the team be handled by someone else while the matter concerning Vance was being resolved.

Vance offered a full response on the Loudon County Schools Facebook page-- saying the rumors were completely inaccurate and unfounded.

"There are several rumors that I have told the coach which kids to play or which kids to dress out for games," Vance wrote. "I have also heard rumors that I have bullied the coach. It has been about 30 days since the last time I spoke to Coach Graves directly and at that meeting, we shook hands and agreed that we would move forward supporting our kids as a team. So, I will say those rumors are completely inaccurate and unfounded."

Vance wrote he would not apologize for 'advocating for requesting clearer communication between our coach and families' or advocating for his family.

"It is unfortunate that protected and private parent communication was released to the public, and in some cases that communication has been falsely altered, on social media, creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for my children," he wrote.

Vance apologized that the situation became an issue -- saying the team had been able to accomplish 'great work' this year.

"Dr. Vance is pleased that the thorough investigation confirmed that he did not violate his contract in any way. While Dr. Vance is confident he also did not violate any Board policy, Dr. Vance respects and will comply with the Board's decision and will work to achieve any improvement the Board thinks is needed. He is hopeful others identified in the report will do the same. Dr. Vance looks forward to continuing to serve Loudon County Schools and he is excited about the goals they can achieve in the future," said Dr. Vance's lawyer, J. Chadwick Hatmaker, Esq. in a statement sent to 10News Tuesday.