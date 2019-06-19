ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Roane County man was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday after allegedly pointing a handgun at a driver from his moped, according to a sheriff's office arrest record.

Deputies said they were dispatched to Indian Shadows Drive around 1:41 a.m. on June 14 where Ronald Reese was reportedly blocking the roadway on a moped.

"Due to the statements made by the caller, deputies conducted a felony stop on the male on the scooter. The male was taken into custody without incident," the report said.

After taking the male into custody, deputies said they found a handgun in his front right pocket, loaded with eight rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

According to the report, Reese also had another magazine in his left pocket loaded with eight rounds.

On the scene, deputies said they spoke with a man who said he was dropping off a piece of equipment at a job site and after leaving he encountered Reese on his moped. The report said he told deputies he started hitting his brakes in front of him repeatedly then stopped in front of him.

The man told deputies he asked Reese to move and he started yelling something about him tailgating him. The man said he asked him to move so he could leave and that's when Reese reportedly refused, wouldn't let him around, and blocked the roadway, according to the incident report.

"When [the man] exited his vehicle to see why Reese would not allow him to leave. Reese pulled a handgun on [the man] and told him to get back in his vehicle," the police report said.

Deputies on scene said they also spoke to the man who called and said he was headed home and came up the man blocking the roadway in front of a white pickup truck. The report said when he tried to go around, Reese backed into the left rear of his truck so he pulled over and called the sheriff's office.

"I then spoke with Reese who stated he did pull his handgun on [the caller] because he had hit him with his vehicle," the report said. "I asked Reese where he had hit him with the vehicle. Reese stated [the caller] bumped him with the front of the vehicle."

The deputy said, in the report, that he did not see any evidence on Reese or his moped that he had been struck.

There was damage to Reese's moped on the back cargo box where he had reportedly hit the caller's truck, according to the report.

When the deputy asked Reese 'why he was blocking the roadway', Reese allegedly told the deputy the man had been tailgating him. He said he didn't call police because 'he did not have signal on his phone'.

Reese was arrested for aggravated assault for the display of a deadly weapon.