ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Roane County mother has been arrested on felony child abuse and neglect charges after investigators said they found her three small children, one of them naked, playing in the street.

On July 6, the sheriff's office was called to Swan Pond Road and Frost Hollow Road after a passerby found three small children playing in the roadway.

When deputies arrived, they said the woman who called was holding the two small boys. According to the report, the youngest boy, 1, was wearing a diaper but no other clothing. The other boy, 2, was naked. The oldest child, a 3-year-old girl, had a black t-shirt on but nothing else, the report said.

"The children were very dirty. The girl’s hair was dirty and matted to a hair bow on the back of her head," the arrest report said.

The two boys had bug bites all over them and the youngest in the diaper had dried feces stuck to his legs, deputies said in the report.

Deputies said the children couldn't say where they lived, but one deputy saw a home not far from where they were with the front door standing open.

"We knocked on the back door several times and could not get anyone to the door. I had to walk around to the back of the residence to get up on the front porch due to all the trash piled up in the front and the high weeds," the deputy said in the report. "There were trash piles and high weeds all the way around the residence. I noticed a few rats in the bigger trash piles. When I got to the front porch I could see feces on the front steps."

The deputy said there was a diaper sitting on the front porch and said he noticed a female passed out on the couch in the living room.

He said he announced he was there several times and didn't get a response from the woman or anyone else in the home.

According to the report, he had to shake the woman several times to get her to wake up. That woman was later identified as the mother, Latrisha Cline.

"After I got her awake, I asked her if she had any children. She stated yes. I asked her where her children were and she stated asleep."

The deputy said he explained to her that he was there because her three children were playing in the roadway at the end of the street and he said she seemed confused and kept saying her children were asleep.

"While inside the residence I noticed there was no electricity or running water. There was no stove or refrigerator. There was trash and bugs everywhere. There was dirty clothes piled up beside the couch and food all over the floor," the arrest report said.

According to the report, the deputy stepped out to contact the Department of Child Services and when he came back inside Cline was "attempting to sweep up the food and clean the living room area."

While the deputy said he was trying to gather the children's belongings, Cline took him to the back to bedrooms where the children had been staying.

"There was more dirty clothing, old food, and dirty diapers in the floor. Ms. Cline could not find the children any clean clothes to put on. Ms. Cline could not find any bottles for the two younger children," the report said.

It also said the two older children were stating they were hungry and Cline reportedly only had some dry cereal to give them.

She was able to find some shorts and a t-shirt for the young girl and a pair of shorts for the oldest boy but no clean clothes for the youngest boy, the report said.

Family members were called to pick up the three children.

Investigators also made contact with two other adults in the home, identified as Kenneth Spears and Phillip Ellis. They were sleeping when authorities arrived, according to the report.

When the deputy ran their names to check for warrants, Ellis came back with an active warrant for 'failure to appear' in Roane County. He was arrested and transported to the Roane County Detention Facility for booking.

Spears and Cline did not have any warrants. Cline was taken into custody and also transported to the Roane County Detention Facility for booking.